Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole is the face of PETA’s latest campaign.

Shortly after celebrating the opening of Slutty Vegan Brooklyn earlier this month and welcoming a beautiful baby boy, the entrepreneur posed for a paradise-inspired shoot with the newborn and her daughter to encourage other families to incorporate vibrant and nutritious vegan meals.

The campaign’s press release detailed that the campaign is “the trio’s first official photoshoot together.”

Photographed by the Atlanta-based photography team Tropico, Cole cradles her little ones while standing amongst a luscious display of fruits and greenery.

The plant-based mother of two donned her signature red locs in an intricately styled updo, decorated with more greenery and flowers.

Her makeup included a red lip and a warm reddish brown shade on the eyes, adding even more color to the snapshot.

“I want my children to understand that you can live a cruelty-free lifestyle and it can taste good,” said Cole, a PETA honorary board member. “I’m very mindful of the food that I consume, and I’m also mindful of the food I’m gonna give my children. And I’m excited that they get the opportunity to grow up this way.”

“This collab is so close to my heart—my beautiful VEGAN babies & I joined my @peta fam to advocate for families raising vegan kids! 🤗,” she added on Instagram. “I’m teaching my babies that they can achieve anything just like I’m doing with @sluttyveganatl, all while being kind to animals, our planet, and their health 🙏🏾 Encouraging fellow mamas to do the same! 🙌🏾.”

More About Pinky Cole’s Work With PETA

Cole joined forced with PETA last year to launch the group’s food justice campaign, “which calls on the government to redirect subsidies for the meat, egg, and dairy industries to incentives for grocers in low-income areas to stock fresh fruits, vegetables, and other healthy, humane foods.”

“We’ve made veganism fun and accessible at Slutty Vegan and are all about indulging in the little pleasures life brings,” Cole noted when the news broke. “We want to show that eating plant-based doesn’t have to be boring. With lines down the block at each of our locations, we’re honored to bring good, kinder food to Atlanta and are grateful for PETA taking up this issue on a national level.”

