If you’ve been scrolling down your social media feed, at some point you’ve probably come across Britt Barbie, the viral TikTok star who is making waves on the internet with her new song “Period Ahh, Period Uhh.” We’ve got to be honest, it’s not very catchy and it’s super redundant, but over the last week, the repetitive tune has caught the attention of some big names in music.

Chloe Bailey recently made her own rendition of the song and rising femcee Yung Baby Tate, delivered a few dope verses over the viral TikTok trend.

While some appear to be celebrating Britt Barbie’s track, a slew of people on social media have a bone to pick with the influencer. A few videos posted to one of Barbie’s accounts, @brittbarbie3, capture her speaking with a speech impediment. Some fans of the internet sensation were under the impression that she had a disability of some sort.

This week, social media detectives discovered a few videos where the TikTok star can be heard speaking without the impediment, like her recent interview with music journalist Speedy Roman.

Social media slams Britt Barbie for allegedly faking her disability

Now, some members of the autistic community believe the influencer is faking her disability. One content creator on TikTok named @jerseyboydrew slammed the star for using the alleged fake speech impediment to gain clout on social media.

“I have highly functional autism, so for people like her on this app to do that for gifts, money, viewers and followers is crazy to me,” the frustrated TikToker said. “People just need to grow up for real!”

One user commented in response to the video, “Thank you for posting this video this needs to be heard she needs to be canceled. I’m autistic I’ve seen the videos on Tik Tok as well and honestly… I got offended.”

A few social media goers urged fans to stop spreading the internet personality’s content following the rumor.

“When are we going to stop talking about this? She doesn’t deserve all this hype and attention,” a user named @boojheto asked on Instagram.

Naturally, some people rushed in to defend the young TikTok rapper, like @wtfeversolo who tweeted, “Y’all talking shit about Britt Barbie but her TikTok is the most innocent and cute thing ever. (I’m sure she may also have a developmental disability).”

It’s unclear whether Britt Barbie has a developmental disability, but if she is pretending to have a speech disorder to gain popularity, that would be terribly disrespectful to people who are a part of the community. There’s nothing trendy about the lived experiences of people who may struggle to function in mainstream society due to a speech impediments or other developmental disabilities that could impact their daily life.

Britt Barbie says she doesn’t have a condition

One user on Twitter found a video posted back in May, from Barbie’s other account @brittbarbie3, in which she talks about a guy on Instagram asking if she has a condition.

“I said what do you mean what’s my condition? And he goes like ‘do you have autism or down syndrome?’ and I said no, not that I know of…like no.” She continues to say a lot of people keep asking what her condition is to which she replies, “I don’t have one…this is just how I look.”

What are your thoughts on Britt Barbie’s TikTok song? Sound off in the comments.

