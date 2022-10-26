MadameNoire Featured Video

When you think about self-care, a healthy vagina might not be number one on your mind. Perhaps, activities like getting a massage, having a healthy meal or meditating may come to mind. For some, exercising can be a form of self-care. The face and physique are usually central to self-care activities and products. It’s those parts of us that the outside world sees to which we dedicate the most time and money.

But, what about vaginal health? Your vagina is arguably the most precious part of your body. Sure, you can’t show it off at Homecoming or post selfies of it, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve as much TLC (if not more) as the rest of you. A healthy body starts with a healthy vagina. Have you spoiled your vagina enough lately? Here are ways to pamper your va-jay-jay.

Get Her All Fancied Up

Your vagina deserves to look as flawless as the rest of you for a night out – or even a night in. Treat your va-jay-jay to a spa service like a bikini wax, sugaring or laser session. MADAMENOIRE covers the different hair-removal procedures here. If you usually handle this hair removal at home, going to a professional and relaxing while someone else does the work with high-end products is a great way to spoil your vagina.