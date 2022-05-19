MadameNoire Featured Video

Longtime Basketball Wives viewers know that Jackie and Doug Christie recommit themselves to each other every year by having an annual wedding.

Viewers watched the Season 10 premiere of the VH1 hit series om May 16, and saw the couple celebrate their anniversary by tying the knot — as per tradition — for the 26th time.

Jackie shared her thoughts on what else makes her marriage successful in addition to her annual nuptials, during a recent interview.

“I would say communication and respect,” the Basketball Wives star told E! News. “You’re gonna go through ups and downs in any relationship, but when you put each other first — and that means making sure that you wouldn’t do to your partner what you wouldn’t want them to do to you — if you keep those things in the forefront and have fun? It can go on and on and on.”

“I’m still in love with him,” she continued. “I still get butterflies when I know I’m about to see my husband. It’s the best thing ever and I just wish that for everybody.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Shaunie O’Neal Explains Why Very Few Members Of The Basketball Wives Cast Are Actual Wives”

For those who admire Jackie and Doug’s union, the Basketball Wives star candidly shared things aren’t always perfect.

Jackie highlighted that insecurities can cause doubt, and her and Doug’s busy schedules have changed the couple’s dynamic.

“A lot of the ladies give me my flowers all the time and they say ‘I want what you have. I want it like yours,'” the reality TV star said. “And I told them even I — who has been married 26 times — I still question if he still finds me attractive. I ask him those questions and he tells me, ‘You have nothing to worry about.'”

“With commentating, he traveled with the team,” Jackie shared of Doug’s commitments before he signed on as an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings.

“With coaching, the responsibilities are huge now,” she explained. “He’s back in the forefront. He is with the players. His hours our long. I travel with my husband, but now I have a career as well that’s really taken off and it keeps me on the road a lot too. So I just want to make sure we’re good after all these years.”

Read more about what viewers can expect from Season 10 of Basketball Wives, peep the story below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Shaunie O’Neal Celebrates ‘Basketball Wives’ 10-Year Anniversary With A Star-Studded Dinner”