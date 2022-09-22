MadameNoire Featured Video

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been the epicenters of Black talent for decades. Now, more than ever, entities are looking to recruit HBCU talent to help empower their organizations. The Armed forces are no exception.

The U.S. Navy Recruiting Outreach and Diversity recently announced that they have set up a “Divine Nine” Ambassador program with the goal of building stronger connections with the HBCU Community. The “Divine Nine” Black-led fraternities and sororities have a significant impact on HBCU culture and have created vast opportunities for young Black students across the country.

The program consists of 19 appointed Active-duty Officers and Reservists who are members of a “Divine Nine” sorority or fraternity. Many of the appointees are also HBCU graduates. They will be tasked with reaching out to younger “Divine Nine” members at HBCUs and attending these campuses to expose these talented students to opportunities that the U.S. Navy can provide.

“The Navy has always attracted the best-and-brightest HBCU graduates and ‘Divine Nine’ members to its ranks,” says Commander Dominique “DJ” Jackson, a graduate of Southern University and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. who currently serves as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic. “These officers make incredible contributions to our service and rewrite our history every day. It is important that the current generation of HBCU students and “Divine Nine” members know about this legacy and understand the opportunities that are available to them in today’s Navy.”

These 19 U.S. Navy Ambassadors will play a pivotal role in helping the next generation of HBCU students find opportunities and excel.

U.S. Navy “Divine Nine” Ambassadors

Commander Renee S. Baggot

North Carolina Central University

Delta Sigma Theta

Lieutenant Commander Jasmine M. Bee

Prairie View A&M University

Alpha Kappa Alpha

Lieutenant Commander Julia H. Brown

University of Tennessee – Chattanooga

Delta Sigma Theta

Lieutenant Shannon Davis

Hampton University

Sigma Gamma Rho

Lieutenant Arielle Dixon

Hampton University

Delta Sigma Theta

Commander Shemeya “Cole” Grant

Prairie View A&M University

Alpha Kappa Alpha

Retail Services Specialist Ricardo Guilory

Hampton University

Omega Psi Phi

Senior Chief Navy Counselor Shaunell Hyatt

University of Arkansas – Grantham

Alpha Phi Alpha

Lieutenant Ryan Irving

Morehouse College

Alpha Phi Alpha

Commander Dominique Jackson

Southern University

Omega Psi Phi

Lieutenant Jordan M. Johnson

Spellman College

Delta Sigma Theta

Lieutenant Reginald Jones

Morehouse College

Alpha Phi Alpha

Tapeka Pringle

Florida International University

Zeta Phi Beta

Lieutenant Netetia K. Walker

Northeastern State University

Delta Sigma Theta

Lieutenant Alisha Maitland-White

Hampton University

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

Captain Timothy C. Moore, Jr.

Hampton University

Kappa Alpha Psi

Lieutenant Junior Grade Kendall Sapp

Hampton University

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

Lieutenant Lanika Vann

Need college

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Captain M. Juanique Wallace

Florida A&M University

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

