Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been the epicenters of Black talent for decades. Now, more than ever, entities are looking to recruit HBCU talent to help empower their organizations. The Armed forces are no exception.
The U.S. Navy Recruiting Outreach and Diversity recently announced that they have set up a “Divine Nine” Ambassador program with the goal of building stronger connections with the HBCU Community. The “Divine Nine” Black-led fraternities and sororities have a significant impact on HBCU culture and have created vast opportunities for young Black students across the country.
The program consists of 19 appointed Active-duty Officers and Reservists who are members of a “Divine Nine” sorority or fraternity. Many of the appointees are also HBCU graduates. They will be tasked with reaching out to younger “Divine Nine” members at HBCUs and attending these campuses to expose these talented students to opportunities that the U.S. Navy can provide.
“The Navy has always attracted the best-and-brightest HBCU graduates and ‘Divine Nine’ members to its ranks,” says Commander Dominique “DJ” Jackson, a graduate of Southern University and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. who currently serves as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic. “These officers make incredible contributions to our service and rewrite our history every day. It is important that the current generation of HBCU students and “Divine Nine” members know about this legacy and understand the opportunities that are available to them in today’s Navy.”
These 19 U.S. Navy Ambassadors will play a pivotal role in helping the next generation of HBCU students find opportunities and excel.
U.S. Navy “Divine Nine” Ambassadors
Commander Renee S. Baggot
North Carolina Central University
Delta Sigma Theta
Lieutenant Commander Jasmine M. Bee
Prairie View A&M University
Alpha Kappa Alpha
Lieutenant Commander Julia H. Brown
University of Tennessee – Chattanooga
Delta Sigma Theta
Lieutenant Shannon Davis
Hampton University
Sigma Gamma Rho
Lieutenant Arielle Dixon
Hampton University
Delta Sigma Theta
Commander Shemeya “Cole” Grant
Prairie View A&M University
Alpha Kappa Alpha
Retail Services Specialist Ricardo Guilory
Hampton University
Omega Psi Phi
Senior Chief Navy Counselor Shaunell Hyatt
University of Arkansas – Grantham
Alpha Phi Alpha
Lieutenant Ryan Irving
Morehouse College
Alpha Phi Alpha
Commander Dominique Jackson
Southern University
Omega Psi Phi
Lieutenant Jordan M. Johnson
Spellman College
Delta Sigma Theta
Lieutenant Reginald Jones
Morehouse College
Alpha Phi Alpha
Tapeka Pringle
Florida International University
Zeta Phi Beta
Lieutenant Netetia K. Walker
Northeastern State University
Delta Sigma Theta
Lieutenant Alisha Maitland-White
Hampton University
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
Captain Timothy C. Moore, Jr.
Hampton University
Kappa Alpha Psi
Lieutenant Junior Grade Kendall Sapp
Hampton University
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
Lieutenant Lanika Vann
Need college
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
Captain M. Juanique Wallace
Florida A&M University
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
