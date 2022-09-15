MadameNoire Featured Video

While Black girls are relishing in Halle Bailey being the new Ariel in The Little Mermaid,–racists are fuming. The trailer for the Disney film was released just a few days ago and has racked up 1.5 million dislikes, presumably from bigots. This led to YouTube disabling the dislike counter, Newsweek noted.

There have also been offensive memes of Hailey Bailey as Ariel floating around the internet. Newports and watermelon have been photoshopped into pictures. The name has been changed from The Little Mermaid to Da Lil Mermaid. Bailey’s image has been replaced with a drawing of a darker skinned character with bigger eyes and bigger teeth. One white person even dressed in Black-face and said she was dressed up as Ariel.

They also shared their ugly rants via Twitter. One person joked that Ariel was going to be “hoarding fried chicken and macaroni salad in her trove.” A #NotMyAriel hashtag was even started.

“Bruh she was WHITE why the f*** did Disney do this[?], one person tweeted. “I can’t WAIT to see a white tiana ’cause guess what? Since anyone can be a princess then a white girl can be tiana #notmyariel and this is coming from a girl who isn’t white.”