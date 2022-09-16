MadameNoire Featured Video

Between debate club, volunteer work and sports, we expect a lot from teenagers today – on top of academic achievement. But while many extracurricular activities, like mock trial or yearbook club, give teens a chance to play pretend in real-world scenarios, there’s nothing like an after-school job to give actual real-world experience.

However, according to Statista, the percentage of teens ages 16-19 enrolled in school and working jobs dropped from over 30 percent in 1997 to barely 18 percent in recent years. Parents have a lot to think about when deciding how their teens should spend after school hours. Moms and dads want to give their teens a chance to be teens, but they also want to instill a sense of responsibility in them, and prepare them for life outside of the home.

When approached correctly, after-school jobs for teens can be a great asset. Before having your teen fill out a W-4, here’s what to consider along with some of the best after-school jobs.

The Benefits Of Teens Having After-School Jobs

The transition from high school to college to post-grad life can be jarring for many students who never worked. An after-school job can slowly introduce teens to several factors they will encounter in the real world, so they’re better prepared for life after school. Some of these benefits include: