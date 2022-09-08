The mid-season trailers for Love & Marriage Huntsville Season 4 definitely pack a punch.

Cast members include Melody Shari, Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams and Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, according to a press release from OWN obtained by TVSeriesFinale.com.

“The new episodes continue to follow the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama,” the press release detailed. “The new season rehashes the fallout from Melody and Martell’s relationship as the two reconnect. Melody admits to Stormi that she is cautiously moving forward with him, while Martell explores unexpected business ventures.”

“Also, Kimmi confronts Maurice with infidelity rumors, Tiffany searches for her birth father, and Wanda’s past resurfaces,” the press release added.

A separate trailer shared on social media showed glimpses of the now-infamous altercation between Martell and the Scott brothers.

“Have you heard about Wanda again speaking on our children, trying to question the paternity?” Melody asked Martell, her ex-husband, in a clip from the trailer.

Later, when Melody confronted Ms. Wanda, the former said, “I’m stepping to you because you have a lot of sh*t to say on muthaf–king social media and I’m in your face today.”

Things escalated from there once Martell and the Scott brothers got involved.