MadameNoire Featured Video

Melody Shari and Martell Holt have been going blow for blow on social media. They are involved in a custody battle over their four children and it looks like it’s getting nasty. Martell Holt decided to vent about his frustrations regarding the custody battle via social media.

In a slew of posts to his Instagram stories, he accused Melody Shari of hiring an excessive amount of babysitters.

“Three times I tried to settle it outside of court and right now I’m trying to settle outside of court,” Holt said. “We have to limit the babysitters, it’s like 20–23 plus babysitters. I think that’s excessive.”

Martell, who has been accused of being homophobic, also expressed concern with Shari’s brother, who is gay, watching their children. Martell claimed he just doesn’t want men watching them.

“We talked about girls and little boys, I don’t want men watching my children to be real about it,” he wrote. “When we were married it wasn’t a problem then, so it shouldn’t be a problem now.”

He added, “So I know a lot of people [are] like it’s the brother but it’s times that the brother left and his husband watched my children. I don’t have anything against anybody being gay, I’m cool with gay people, I don’t care about you being be gay—be free, be you who you are I love people being free, but when it comes to my children, our children I don’t want to put them in a position where anything could possibly happen.”

He also addressed rumors that he stole $17,000 from his ex-wife.

“Guys, that was crazy too,” he continued.

“No, I did not steal $17,000 from her. I would be in jail. No, I wrote down that just because we’re going through divorce that doesn’t mean that the money we once shared is now just yours. No, we got things to pay and your money is included.”

Melody then fired back and called him “delusional,” a ‘cheater, liar” and a “narcissist.” She also called him out for having an issue with having her brother watch their children.

“Yo uncles can watch the kids, but my brother can’t. Mann… this joker been so homophobic for the longest and I ain’t said anything about it …nada. But I PROMISE the messages I have ain’t gonna lie. This is gonna be the event of the year. #gaybasher #Beenhatingonthelgbtcommunity.”

Martell also shared audio of him having a conversation with one of their children. During the conversation, the child said Melody told them that he keeps “getting other girls pregnant.”

Melody then uploaded text messages where she is telling her cousin that Holt didn’t show up to their daughters Maliah and Mariah’s birthday party. She said he flaked on them after requesting to be able to attend from the court.

We will see all of this play out on the upcoming season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, which premieres Sept. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET.