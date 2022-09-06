MadameNoire Featured Video

Joyce Jones, known as Mama Joyce, is getting read on social media. Real Housewives of Atlanta lovers are calling Mama Joyce out for the way she treats Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

Jones became a trending topic after Sept. 5’s episode where she and Burruss were talking about estate planning. During their conversation, Jones suggested that Tucker and he and Burruss’ two children, Ace and Blaze, don’t get trust funds. She said Burruss’ oldest daughter Riley should get a trust fund because “she never benefited from having a father” while Ace and Blaze are. Viewers had a problem with Jones’ views.

“I’m sorry, I’m still not over that Mama Joyce stuff. Like take the money off the table, its CLEAR AF that she views Todd & Kandi kids in a lesser light than Riley & that’s TRASH AF as a grandmother & for Kandi to not check her????!! Bye girl Bye,” one person on Twitter wrote.

Many RHOA fans feel her priority is keeping Burruss’ money in arm’s reach and that she has an issue with whoever gets in the way of that.

“I think the only reason mama Joyce dislikes Todd is bc @Kandi is no longer spending all her money on her. Mama Joyce needs prayer bc any grandmother who would think it’s okay to not include all children in a will/trust has issues. She’s doing what she accuses Todd of.”

Jones also wants to manage the estate along with Don Juan.

Fans also feel that Burruss needs to establish boundaries with her mother and confront her about her disrespectful, irrational behavior.

“We all love @Kandi & know mama Joyce a great mama bear but when Kandi be laughing at inappropriate comments, it makes u doubt her integrity 4 not protecting her husband knowing he be getting destroyed every season no matter how much he do 4 their family. So disappointing.”

Another viewer called Burruss out for enabling her mother.

“Mama Joyce is the way she is because Kandi has allowed her to be like this,” they wrote. “There’s a fine line between respecting your mother’s opinion and having a backbone, come on Kandi stand up for yourself.”

Is Burruss being an enabler or respectful?

