The Weeknd recently followed up on a mother’s request for the Dawn FM star to meet her daughter, who is battling cancer.

Born Abel Tesfaye, the singer and the young girl met up for the first time at The Weeknd’s show in Los Angeles on Sept. 2.

An online user who’s assumedly the girl’s aunt, posted footage from the encounter on TikTok.

“My niece had the best time meeting Abel, such a sweet amazing soul,” the woman penned.

In the clip, the young girl ecstatically hugs the superstar and shows Tesfaye the gifts she brought him shortly before the singer took the stage.

The two also discussed fashion accessories, including her sunglasses and Tesfaye’s rings.

“Regardless of him canceling last night’s show, I appreciate him for making her feel so special both days. Abel is an angel for this,” the aunt added in the caption of additional footage.

Back in July, the mother tweeted about how her daughter, a superfan, wanted to meet her favorite singer.

“My daughter wants to meet her favorite artist @theweeknd and go to his concert,” the mother penned. “I want to make that happen for her, she deserves the best of the best. She’s kicking cancer’s butt and still being a light in this world. Help me make it happen for her. #AbelMeetKatana.”

In follow-up tweets, the mother said, “My sister already got us floor seat tickets to see Abel in Los Angeles on Sept. 2., Katana’s birthday is Sept. 9. It would be the biggest present I could possibly give her to meet her favorite artist and see him live. She wants to go with me so badly.”

“I love Abel and always play his music, so naturally, my daughter fell in love with his music as well,” she added. “It brings her so much happiness and has her up and dancing all the time. Even while getting chemotherapy. So to be able to take her to see him live, that would be the BEST.”

