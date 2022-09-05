MadameNoire Featured Video

Pride Month is celebrated nationwide in June. It encompasses all things LGBTQIA and is an all inclusive movement for those who identify and allies alike. However, in the spirit of represention and celebrating the culture of Blackness that intersects with being a proud member of the queer community, Atlanta Pride Weekend exists—and best believe, it’s a whole vibe. Atlanta Pride five-day affair delivered in ways that count for its attendees, as it was complete with entertainment, a film festival, worship and a public health component that addresses HIV testing and resources for COVID-19 and Monkeypox vaccinations.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Atlanta Pride got it popping with an inaugural Black Excellence Influencer’s Dinner at the Starling Hotel. The event doubled as a fundraiser to benefit Atlanta Pride Weekend. The Pride film festival is also a first that went down on Sept. 3. The festival was not only free and open to the general public at IPIC Theaters in Midtown, Atlanta. Feature LGBTQIA+ films include Mixed Girl and Black and Porn, and B-Boy Blues which was directed by Jussie Smollet.

A plethora of events took place throughout the city that were connected to Atlanta Pride Weekend, including the Wether Block Party at 383 Marietta St., which is a lesbian event thrown annually. Allies were in attendance supporting friends in the LGBT+ community as well.

“I think everyone needs to be supportive,” Takiyah Turner told 11 Alive. “Whatever people’s choices, as long, as it’s not hurting anyone, and it mutually agreed upon, who’s it bothering?”

Sunday concluded with Pure Heat, the infamous concert series held in Piedmont Park and boasts some of the hottest acts. The rain was not a deal breaker for eager concert goers. Past artists to hit the stage include Cardi B, Lil’ Kim, Keyshia Cole, Ray J, Tamar Braxton, The City Girls and Saucy Santana to name a few. This year’s lineup included Steezo, Kandi Burruss, Joseline Hernandez and Jhonni Blaze

