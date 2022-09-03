MadameNoire Featured Video

Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. is batting 1000 when it comes to being inappropriate and plain old weird. The 52-year-old CEO and cofounder of Murder Inc. Records reached out to Shai Moss, the 11-year-old daughter of rapper Bow Wow and dancer and  Instagram model Joie Chavis. Irv Gotti jumped into the comments section of a post on the child’s Instagram page to tell her he is interested in casting her in a film he is shooting.

He wrote: “@_shaimoss hey Shai. I tried to reach out to your mom and dad. I am interested in casting you in my movie I’m shooting. Let your mom or dad know to get in touch with me. It’s a perfect role for you. Irv Gotti.”

MADAMENOIRE should note that contact information for Shai’s manager Shenelle Gray is listed in the child’s bio, and links to Gray’s management page where the business address, 14429 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles, CA can be easily found

Gotti’s approach gained backlash from critics who believe a grown man has no business contacting a young person in such a manner. Instagrammer @n.esq14 urged the music producer to keep it pushing:

“@irvgotti187 If you cannot reach her mother or father or any adult in her life, then let it go. Why do you think it’s appropriate to talk to this underage girl directly???”

Another IG user referred to Gotti as a cornball while another wrote summoned his past nemesis rapper 50 Cent.

A third commenter added: “It’s giving predator vibes 😂”

—Many social media users view this as no laughing, as Irv’s actions comes on the heels of being called out for recent comments he’s made about possibly grooming Murder Inc. alum Ashanti. 

Hip Hop Wired reported on “his cringe comments about Ashanti that are taking center stage” and eclipsing the Murder Inc. docuseries that aired on BET.

