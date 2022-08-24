MadameNoire Featured Video

Irv Gotti is getting some major side eye after sharing more details about his love affair with Ashanti. On episode three of The Murder Inc. Story, he got candid about how he initially showed his interest in her.

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” he said. “She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her a** was looking fat. Her a** was looking great. So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”

Twitter has had plenty to say about Irv Gotti reminiscing about his 20-year-old relationship with his former artist.

“Irv Gotti has a really fascinating career arc and story and had a real chance to redeem the Murder Inc legacy and he’s choosing to ruin it all by being a dweeb about Ashanti,” one person tweeted.

While some feel his is focusing on the wrong topic as he goes down memory lane, many are seeing the way he initiated thing with her as predatory.

“I’LL SAY IT: Ashanti was like 20 & Irv Gotti was 10 years older, in control of her career with power dynamics; it’s giving he preyed on her. It’s creepy & some would say sexual assault, cause no consent. What if she felt she had to be with him for her career?,” another person shared.

Someone else shared “Irv Gotti a whole f***** predator, but we’re supposed to care that he’s ‘hurt’ that Ashanti moved on to someone more age appropriate. He can rot!”

Social media personality Jessie Woo expressed being appalled that he is allowed to speak about this so freely.

“I had NO IDEA Ashanti was being preyed on like this. And the fact that he’s being given the space to speak on her like this is unacceptable.”

