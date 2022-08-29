MadameNoire Featured Video

Reality TV fans have a lot of opinions on the possibility of Kimora Lee Simmons’ return to the small screen.

The online chatter comes after Simmons’ recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, wherein the veteran model said the producers behind The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have previously contacted her about joining the cast.

“Different producers call me all the time. They call me to try to be part of their show all the time,” said Simmons.

Specifying that RHOBH producers contact her “every season,” the model revealed she’s hesitant to join the cast because of all the drama that ensues.

“Here’s what I just don’t understand — I don’t watch TV. Are they mean to each other? Are they rude to each other?” Simmons asked. “Because the clips I’ve seen, [the] things I’ve heard — they’re kind of fighting.

“Are they going to, like, invite you to a dinner party and then edit it to look a certain way? Cause honey I’m not the one. I don’t have the patience for that!” the supermodel candidly stated.

Simmons later shared that another reason holding her back from being on RHOBH is that she has no interest in “fake drama” fabricated for ratings.

“I want to compel people, teach people, aspire people, uplift them. I want to show them how to be bad b’s, how to look great, feel great, [and] manage everything. Fall apart if you have to, but get back up and keep going,” she said. “That’s what I want to show on TV.”

While the model highlighted that she likes RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Garcelle Beauvais, whether she’d join the cast is still “TBD.”

“Maybe I’ll take a meeting [with Housewives producers] — I’ll see. Cause I do love all those women,” said the mother of five. “I wouldn’t mind, but it would have to be under the right circumstances.”

What Fans Are Saying

Reality TV lovers have been sharing their two cents about Simmons’ potential return to television in the model’s Instagram comment section.

Underneath a clip of the model and her eldest daughter Ming Lee, online users also reminisced about the Baby Phat founder’s show Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane, which ran from 2007 to 2011.

“Love y’all Kimora join Housewives PLEASE 😩😍.” “Come back to reality TV 😫😂.” “love youuu ❤️❤️❤️ hope to see you soon on TV!! would be perfect for Housewives show em who the OG housewife is please & how to read!!” “if you were to join Housewives which franchise would you join OC, Beverly Hills or New York?” “You would be the reason a lot of us would watch Housewives again ! Love this ! ❤️” “I see you getting along well with @garcelle, Krystal and @kathyhilton 😁.”

