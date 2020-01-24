Kimora Lee Simmons Is Now A Mother Of Five: Meet Her New Son, Gary

Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner has become a mother of five right under our noses.

PEOPLE confirmed with her rep that the 44-year-old and husband Tim Leissner adopted a 10-year-old boy named Gary.

While it was made official publicly this week, Simmons Leissner shared the news weeks ago with a follower after posting a video of her taking a photo with all of her children, Gary standing right next to her. When a fan asked who he was, she replied, “My son. New addition.” She also put it in her Instagram profile info that she’s a “Mom of 5.”

The story behind Gary becoming part of the family hasn’t been shared as of yet, but he will be joining her four other children, Ming, Aoki, Kenzo and Wolfe. Simmons Leissner’s brood ranges from 4 to 20. Her rep actually told Us that the family is especially excited to welcome Gary as the eldest children are adults.

“He joins the family as Kimora’s two daughters have gone off to college,” the rep said. “Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard. Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons. Kimora now has all boys at home. Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner.”

The more you know.

Aoki shared a striking photo of the family together at the beginning of January:

And Kimora gave one of the first glimpses at Gary for Thanksgiving:

Simmons is all about her kids. She told PEOPLE in 2009 that she was made to be a mom.

“The most fulfilling thing in my life is to be a parent and a mother…That’s what I was made to do,” she said. “There’s times when I’ve been the mom and the dad. I’m very good at it; that’s what I do. It’s my thing.”