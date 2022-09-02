MadameNoire Featured Video

Whether a special man in your life needs a helping hand with his skincare routine or something new in his regimen, Urban Skin Rx has him covered.

The popular skincare brand is launching a new men’s collection with products containing “clinical solutions” to help men target ingrown hairs and dark spots.

The products are formulated to solve common male skincare problems and aim to leave clear, smooth and bump-free skin — especially for those with coarse and curly facial hair. They’re also all fragrance-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and cost $14-$15 each.

The collection includes four products: a Daily Exfoliating Face Wash + Scrub, a Daily Even Tone Soothing Moisturizer, Daily Dark Spot + Oil Control Pore Refining Pads and a Daily Razor Bump + Dark Spot Treatment.

A press release shared with MADAMENOIRE highlights that the collection features the brand’s “Hair Bump Relief Vita-B3 Complex™.” According to Urban Skin Rx, the formula is a proprietary blend of niacinamide (Vitamin B3), aloe and other essential ingredients.

The key ingredient skin blend is what will help “soothe razor irritation and improve the look of scarring caused by ingrown hairs.”

Urban Skin Rx’s new Men’s Collection goes on sale via www.UrbanSkinRx.com on September 5th.

Get an early look at the collection by scrolling through the products below.

1. Daily Exfoliating Face Wash + Scrub

This gentle yet effective 2-in-1 product power washes pores free of dirt and oil while also buffing away dead skin cells.

2. Daily Dark Spot + Oil Control Pore Refining Pads

These skincare exfoliating pads are a one-way ticket to an even complexion. By exfoliating dead skin cells, combating excess oils, and clarifying clogged pores, these pads reduce the appearance and occurrence of ingrown hairs, razor bumps and dark spots.

3. Daily Razor Bump + Dark Spot Treatment

Users should apply 1-2 pumps after shaving their face and neck area while avoiding their eyes. The brand suggests this product is used the day after shaving for those with sensitive skin.

4. Daily Even Tone Soothing Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer is formulated to soothe rough, dry skin while also calming the look of ingrown hairs and improving the appearance of clogged, enlarged pores.

