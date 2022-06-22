MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s not everyday that we get an inside peek at fine male grooming and certainly not that of a 13-time NBA All-Star. Basketball champion Dwyane Wade is not to shy away from looking GOODT, so it was no surprise to see him getting his face beat for Prada’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear show in Milian on Fathers Day.

The six-foot-four baller received beauty prep from London-based makeup artist Esther Edeme.

Social media users were particularly impressed with Edeme’s work on Wade on social media.

In the comments of an Instagram repost of the beauty application on the basketball star, users said:

“He so fineeee 😍” “Normalize men getting glammed up,” and “Nothing wrong with a well groomed man 😍😍😍.”

Speaking with US Magazine, Edeme said she wanted Wade to look “Glowy, pump and fresh” for the Prada show.

“Dwyane has great skin so there wasn’t really much that needed to be done in terms of grooming,” the MUA explained. “I went in with a bit of Charlotte Tilbury Magic Elixir Serum to moisturize followed by their Magic Cream to really seal in moisture, letting it dry down for at least 10 seconds.”

A post Edeme shared on social media further detailed that the other products she used were by 111 Skin, Laneige and Lancome.

The MUA completed the look by giving Wade some concealer under his eyes to “disguise any tiredness.”

Wade and wife Gabrielle Union were dressed and groomed to match each other’s fly ahead of the Prada show.

The dynamic duo wore complementary Prada looks—the actress in a tank top dress with fringed ends and the former basketball player in a yellow knit tank paired with a black boiler suit worn as pants.

Union was styled by Thomas Christos Kikis and Wade by Jason Bolden, according to Us Magazine.

See more snapshots of Wade and Union by scrolling through the post below.

