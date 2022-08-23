MadameNoire Featured Video

Nene Leakes and Andy Cohen are no longer involved in a legal entanglement. Both parties filed a joint dismissal without prejudice in Atlanta, The Sun reported.

“All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal,” the filing read. “No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”

Since it’s dismissed without prejudice Leakes can raise this issue again in court.

Nene Leakes filed the lawsuit back in April. In the suit, she alleged that Cohen and Bravo network execs were maintaining “a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed that friend-turned-foe Kim Zolciak-Biermann made racist comments towards her and Kandi Burruss while filming. She claimed that Zolciak-Biermann’s behavior was tolerated and no one took any “meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior.”

Leakes has also been vocal about being blackballed since leaving the Bravo reality show.

“When all of a sudden you’re working and sought after then suddenly you’re not working, it’s being blacklisted,” she told TMZ. “I haven’t caused any problems on any sets. Everybody I’ve ever worked with I’ve had a great working relationship with except this group of people.”

On Twitter, she recently tweeted that she has some incriminating messages that will show that Cohen has tried to keep her from being booked and busy.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them,” she tweeted on August 10. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years I want to release these voice recordings so bad.”

Cohen has never addressed Leakes’ claims.