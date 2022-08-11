MadameNoire Featured Video

Nene Leakes is still determined to bring Andy Cohen down. In a recent tweet, she alleged that she has voice recordings from someone who is keeping her from booking gigs, which she has said about Cohen in the past. She also mentioned that she has incriminating voice messages.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them,” she tweeted on August 10. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years I want to release these voice recordings so bad.”

She added, “They stop every job opportunity that comes my way,” referring to her claims about being blacklisted since leaving the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Nene Leakes told TMZ that once she made her exit, the job opportunities slowed down significantly.

“When all of a sudden you’re working and sought after then suddenly you’re not working, it’s being blacklisted,” she said. “I haven’t caused any problems on any sets. Everybody I’ve ever worked with I’ve had a great working relationship with except this group of people.”

She also filed a lawsuit against Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original and other executives. In the lawsuit, Leakes accused them of racism and creating and maintaining “a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

Her goal behind this lawsuit is to “stop discrimination against Black women.”

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” Leakes’ lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

One gig she booked after her exit was College Hill: Celebrity Edition on BET+.