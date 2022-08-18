MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users are confessing their crimes for a newly minted employee of Georgia’s Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff David Davis adds to the force [by] swearing in new deputies and E-911 staff during a special ceremony at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office,” detailed a Facebook post.

“Congratulations to all of our new hires,” the message adds.

In recent days, the South Georgia sheriff office used social media as a platform to highlight the event. The account has posted a plethora of photos of its new deputies, civilian personnel and E-911 staff on its Facebook page.

However, one particular photo of a new female employee posing with Sheriff Davis has social media jokingly asking to be stopped and frisked by the attractive recent hire. The overwhelming reactions is a result of the women’s natural beauty and build which is quite popular among the African American community.

As captured in The Shade Room’s repost and display of comments, Facebook users said, “I’m about to snitch on myself” and “She can frisk me all she want.”

Another funnily said, “Warrents in Bibb County don’t expire do they? Because I know I’m guilty of breaking some law wherever that is.”

Others in the comment section jokingly confessed to their crimes as their way of shooting their shot.

They said:

“Ain’t see my P.O. in 5 years,” “I owe 10 years in child support,” “I did food stamp fraud,” and “Oh my gawd! I stole a dollar out my mama purse in ’98.”

While MADAMENOIRE does not condone the objectification of Black women, we do celebrate Black women’s bodies–all shapes and iterations. See more comments underneath the photo via the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

