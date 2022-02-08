MadameNoire Featured Video

The term “Sip and Paint” took on a whole new meaning this week after a salacious viral video flooded social media.

The naughty clip was recorded at what appeared to be a sip and paint event, but one unidentified woman was caught on camera doing a little more than just painting with one of the male models. Now, this is MADAMENOIRE, so out of respect for our readers, we can’t post the uncensored video here, but you can get an idea of the freak nastiness that went down at the sip and paint event below.

Naturally, social media exploded with reactions to the NSFW video, sending the term “Sip and Paint” trending across the interweb on Monday, and the commentary around it all seemed par for the course.

One Twitter user named @bluethxghts wrote:

“Well, the paint and sip video finally came across my TL. Topping off a stranger in a panny in a room full of maskless people is very on-brand for how things have gone lmao.”

Another social media goer replied:

“I heard you people are painting esophaguses during paint and sip now.”

While a third Twitter-goer named @princeHAK33m commented on how casual the rest of the party was as the woman in question went to town on the exotic male muse.

“I keep seeing a clip of this lady getting throated at a sip and paint event and it makes wonder how awkward it is at her table afterwards. Does she just continue talking with her friends like nothing happened?” he tweeted.

Check out a few more wild reactions to the freaky “Sip and Paint” video below.

