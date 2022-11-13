MadameNoire Featured Video

There’s no time like the preset to get in a little rest and relaxation. Even if you don’t have enough personal time saved up to truly get away, you only need one or two to take a quality staycation. And taking time off of work and your usual responsibilities can offer many benefits.

The American Psychological Association’s newsletter reports that people who take regular vacations live longer, happier lives, experience less depression and are more productive. In one of their reviewed studies, it was found that just a three-day break lowers perceived work stress. So taking even a mini staycation can go a long way. Here are staycation tips to ace your time off and return to work feeling refreshed.

1) Choose The Type Of Staycation You Want

The first choice you’ll make is whether you want to staycation in your home or at another accommodation. Your budget will largely dictate this. The most affordable option is an at-home staycation, but if you want to get out of the house on a budget, you can also look into glamping your area or book an affordable AirBnb. If your budget is a bit more expansive, maybe it’s time to book a stay at that luxury hotel in town. Get that penthouse or suite with the view.

You’ll also want to consider the nature of your staycation. Is this an active one, during which you’ll finally visit some of the gorgeous hiking trails and swimming holes in your area? Is it about total relaxation and not lifting a finger? Maybe you want to play tourist in your own town and book a sightseeing excursion. Or, maybe this is a food and wine vacation, and you want to book some five-course meals and tastings at the best restaurants in town.