United States-based reproductive rights, health and justice advocates recently journeyed to Geneva, Switzerland to meet with global leaders about the future of maternal equity, structural racism and abortion in America.

A press release issued on Aug. 10 details that America’s maternal and birthing advocates traveled to Geneva to “hold the U.S. accountable for its failure to ensure reproductive rights and racial justice, in violation of U.S. treaty obligations.”

While the U.S. is a member of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the country must “undergo regular reviews” by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

The U.S.’s review took place on Aug. 11-12, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The meeting was held during the 107th session of CERD.

The press release detailed:

During the review process, the U.S. must provide information to the Committee of independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention… The Committee will present its findings at the end of its 107th session on August 30th. The Committee has already received reports from the U.S. government, as well as reports from non-governmental organizations. Multiple reports submitted by reproductive rights, health, and justice organizations describe racial discrimination in maternal health care and outcomes, and the disproportionate impact that abortion restrictions have on people of color.

It’s reported the U.S.- based organizations that attended the event all contributed to a report on Systemic Racism and Reproductive Injustice in the United States.

If you’re interested in which advocacy organizations were present in Geneva last week, view them down below.

