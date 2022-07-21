MadameNoire Featured Video

Former TIME’S UP Communications VP Chelsea Fuller ventured away from the sexual harassment non-profit last year to start her own business with her sister and brother-in-law.

Known as Black Alder, LLC, the communications and strategy firm invokes a community-based approach to heighten and vocalize the stories of “organizations, companies, movements.”

“Founded in 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unrelenting uprisings around the state-sanctioned killings of Black people, Black Alder was created out of a desire to support organizations, companies, movements and other formations to advance a vision of collective liberation and equity,” the organization’s site reads.

Black Alder puts its mission into practice by offering services including executive communications coaching, media engagement, narrative strategy, DEI strategy development and digital media consulting, Forbes reports.

According to the outlet, the company’s clients to date include For The Culture, Survivor’s Agenda and The Housing Narrative Lab.

The Black Alder Team

Fuller’s effort’s in the project as a co-founder and managing partner are matched by her sister, Takara Robinson-Pierce, and brother-in-law, Kevin Robinson-Pierce.

“One thing we often say is that we’re ‘high impact, low ego.’ And sometimes that means just simply being in community with people beyond the scope of a contract,” Takara told Forbes.

“I would absolutely recommend that people drown out the noise and not focus too much on what the assumptions of other folks might be,” Takara added.

“For instance, we have absolutely centered Black liberation in the creation of our strategies, but people assume that we only care about the issues that impact Black people. But a rising tide lifts all boats, right? When you center the most impacted, everyone wins.”

Read a piece Fuller penned for MADAMENOIRE on rape culture and the importance of authentic safe spaces below.

