MadameNoire Featured Video

Historical establishment and New Orleans civil rights landmark Dooky Chase’s Restaurant will be the subject of a new TV series debuting in 2023.

“The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah’s Legacy,” will be a 26-part documentary following those who uphold with work done by founder Leah Chase.

Regarded as one of NOLA’s most beloved chefs, Chase combated segregation in her restaurant by welcoming diners of all races to meet and eat at her establishment.

Known as Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, the eatery became a hot spot for civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and other activists seeking a dose of Creole cuisine.

While Chase passed away in 2019, the new show will follow her family’s current efforts, according to NOLA.com.

The documentary’s stars include:

Edgar “Dook” Chase IV (her grandson who’s in charge of the restaurant’s kitchen)

Cleo Robinson (her niece who joined the matriarch in the kitchen in 1980)

Zoe Chase (her great-granddaughter who’s Dooky Chase’s newest chef)

and Eve Haydel (her granddaughter responsible for the bar and drink recipes.)

Terri Landry, the writer and producer behind the new series, has led over 15 national public television cooking series for WYES-TV.

What To Expect From “The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah’s Legacy”

Each episode of the new show will highlight an aspect of the restaurant’s history and give details on one of Dooky Chase’s famous recipes, NOLA.com reports.

A news release from WYES-TV details:

“On an episode about distinguished guests, the Chase chefs will share a recipe for grits and quail that Leah served at the restaurant in 2008 to President George W. Bush during a North American Leaders’ Summit.” “On another episode, the restaurant’s significant place in the history of the Civil Rights Movement will be celebrated with preparation of Creole gumbo, a dish Leah served to Martin Luther King Jr. and other social activists when they held strategy sessions in the restaurant’s upstairs dining room in the 1960s.”

Will you be watching?

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “In Case Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles Closes: Restaurants To Put On Your Soul Food Bucket List“