The U.S. Army hopes to introduce a well overdue under garment to its uniform for many of its soldiers.

On Aug. 3, the Army Times reported that the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Solider Center (DEVCOM) is developing an “Army Tactical Brassiere” for those in uniform with ta-tas.

The bra will be presented to the Army Uniform Board later this year, and if approved, will be the first bra the Army has ever offered its soldiers.

DEVCOM, based in Natick, Massachusetts, has four prototypes of the Army Tactical Brassiere (ATB) in development.

All of the designs “offer flame-retardant protection and vary in other features — which include pullover and front-closure styles, structured and contoured seams, adjustable straps, padded cups, mesh venting and an inner dog-tag pocket,” The Washington Post details.

What The Army Tactical Bra May Mean For Soldiers Moving Forward

DEVCOM public affairs officer David Accetta shared that “hundreds of female soldiers across the Army in different places and in different jobs,” were assessed to gather information about the “proper fit, function, support and performance” the Army bra will need.

The spokesperson, who spoke with CNN, added that if the bra is approved by the Army Uniform Board, it would be seen “as a win for female soldiers across the Army, who would then likely be issued the ATB upon initial entry to the Army.”

Additional information about the Army’s bra highlights that the force hopes to introduce more uniforms catering to a wider and diverse range of body types.

The bra is regarded as a “tactical rather than sportswear item” because it’s intended to function as an added layer of protection for soldiers, according to Army AL&T Magazine.

Designers of the bra “are evaluating options such as the inclusion of flame-retardant fabrics and expertly layered compression, structural and protective materials while also taking into account the importance of accurate sizing, reliable comfort, moisture management and breathability.”

Clothing designer and project lead Ashley Cushon said, “the overall goal is to produce garments that not only protect the user, but reduce the cognitive burden on the female soldier caused by discomfort and ill fit.”

“Achieving this will improve the soldier’s overall readiness and performance levels, allowing them to focus on their mission,” Cushon added.

