Agent ‘Tai’ Becomes The First Black Woman To Be Selected Into The SWAT Bureau Team

Congratulations are in order for one FBI agent coming out of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The highly praised official who has been identified as Tai according to CNN has reportedly become the first Black woman to be selected to train for the bureau’s SWAT team.

Tai will now head to New Operator Training School (NOTS) to undergo a 10-week course that will prepare her for SWAT field operations. The 32-year-old and four other selectees will spend the next few weeks practicing and refining all the skills that they need to become certified agents. Courses include learning how to safely enter rooms and effectively handling SWAT firearms, a press release notes.

This is a dream come true for the U.S. Army Reserve soldier. Thai joined the FBI four years ago and has spent her career in Puerto Rico working on corruption cases involving non-elected officials. Before she set forth on her secret agent journey, Thai worked as a deputy for five years at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m one of those people where I have a task at hand and I just focus on that task,” said Tai, whose last name has not been disclosed. “I don’t really think about people looking at me.”

The burgeoning special agent said she was inspired to join the FBI after she witnessed how the SWAT responded to 2016’s mass shooting that occurred at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where 49 people were killed. “The number of assets and the professional attitude of agents,” she continued. “They were organized, and they got stuff done.”

Growing up in a neighborhood outside of Tampa’s drug-riddled and crime-infested streets, Tai says she’s dedicated to making an impact on her community and being a symbol of change for others looking to make it out.