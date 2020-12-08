MadameNoire Featured Video

When you have a fuller bust, i.e. anything above a DD cup, finding sports bras that are cute, comfy, and constructed well enough to actually hold you in during high-intensity workouts can be a nightmare. There’s nothing fun about the trial and error process of attempting a jumping jack and feeling your girls go flying and, let’s face it, the cost of bras once you get in the F, G, H, and on range is enough to make you settle for whatever you’ve got — or double them up and keep it moving.

For the longest, I’ve been a fan of high-intensity, tightly constructed underwire bras for my workouts. Being a G/H cup, depending on the bra, I need all the support I can get. But as loungewear and athleisurewear became more commonplace with most of us working from home this year, I noticed just how uncomfortable and restrictive those types of bras are. And, honestly, I wanted no parts of them after sitting in bralettes and comfy leggings all day — it’s enough I have to put on compression pants to get a sweat session in.

That being said, when Under Armour shared details of its holiday launches, I quickly asked to give their new Infinity High Sports Bra a test run. I was excited to see the sizes went up to a 3X, which is what I requested, and the design, which boasted of “strategic support” looked promising. No wires, none of those adjustable straps that always fall out of the loopholes as soon as I get my bra situated, and no changes to the aesthetic design from the bra sold in straight sizes. What this bra did have, however, was HeatGear® fabric to make the bra feel more like your skin, moisture-wicking to prevent that icky sweaty feeling, mesh panels for added breathability, and molded, PU padding for comfort.

When the bra arrived, I realized I’d forgot about one additional detail of the design: the adjustable criss-cross straps. How am I going to get this thing on? I thought as I’m one of those hook your bra in the front then twist it around to the back to put it on kind of girls. Pleasantly surprised doesn’t do my response to the ease of placing this bra over my (large) chest and hooking it in the back justice. The lack of wire really made it simple to fit my chest in the mold, and as soon as I did I felt supported and held in. The biggest difference I noticed between this bra and other wireless sports bras I’ve tried in the past, is this one didn’t give me a uniboob. My breasts were lifted, supported, and separated like they’re supposed to be.

The other difference, which is huge, is I didn’t have to constantly adjust the bra. In fact, I didn’t adjust it at all. The criss-cross straps and figure-eight pattern are a gamechanger in terms of keeping the bra (and everything in them) in place as you move, which is what it’s supposed to do. I can’t even describe how freeing it is to just be able to move and not have to tighten straps or pull down a band while you’re trying to focus on working out. I was able to be in the moment with this bra, and best of all, it wasn’t sticking and poking me here and there and killing my momentum. I have to salute UA for the $60 price tag as well, as I’ve paid far more for sports bras and received much less quality in return.

I’m not doing high-intensity workouts right now so I can’t speak for how well the bra might last during a HIIT workout, for instance, but between lifting, rowing, kettlebell swinging, and stretching I felt secure. This was my first time trying Under Armour’s sports bras and I must say they made a fast fan out of me.