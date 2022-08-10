MadameNoire Featured Video

Queen Latifah’s stellar and lengthy career in the entertainment industry has afforded her the right to establish a unique clause in her movie contracts.

The Queen shared in a late night talk show interview several years ago that she implements a no-death clause in her film contracts ever since the death of her character Cleo in the 1996 classic film Set It Off.

A film about four friends who rob banks together, Cleo ultimately dies after being shot multiple times by police once she steps out of her getaway car.

Latifah discussed how Cleo’s fate inspired her no-death clause during a 2017 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, according to Buzzfeed.

“I put a death clause in my contract right after that movie,” said the multi-hyphenate. “I was like, wait a minute, I’m starting to die too good in these movies, and if I die, I can’t be in the sequel.”

“No more dying. That’s it!” the star added.

Queen Latifah as Cleo Sims

Queen Latifah shared in a 2017 interview with fellow actress Tracee Ellis Ross that choosing to play Cleo was the hardest career decision she’s had to make.

“When I got the role of amateur bank robber Cleo Sims in Set It Off, I sat down with my younger siblings and told them, ‘Listen, I’m playing a gay character,'” Latifah said. “‘Your classmates might tease you or say negative things about it. But I’m doing it because I believe I can bring positive attention to the gay African-American community, and I believe that I can do a great job as an actor.'”

“They understood, and when those things inevitably happened in school, they were OK with it,” the talent noted.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, Latifah starred in Set It Off alongside Vivica A. Fox, Kimberly Elise and Jada Pinkett.

