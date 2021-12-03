MadameNoire Featured Video

Three decades after its release, the story of Nino Brown could be revisited. Barry Michael Cooper who wrote the screenplay for New Jack City, shared his vision for a prequel to the 1991 film via Twitter.

“‘The Diary of Nino Brown: The Monster Reagan Created.’ Prequel. Sequel. Work In Progress. Soon. GOD Willing,” Cooper shared.

Cooper has been brainstorming about ways to keep the New Jack City story alive for years. Besides the prequel, he also had a sequel in mind titled Am I My Brother’s Keeper?, which was the motto of the Cash Money Brothers crew in the film.

There were also reports that Malcom Mays, who’ve we’ve seen in Snowfall and Raising Kanan, was working on a New Jack City sequel as well.

No matter who working on a sequel or prequel, Wesley Snipes, who played the cold-hearted killer and drug kingpin Nino Brown, said he doesn’t want any parts of them.

“I think some things should be left alone…if it worked at the time under the circumstances,” he told OkayPlayer in 2019. “And the story was built around things that are current. I don’t particularly like the idea of recreating the drug culture. For what?”

He said that every time he was approached about follow-up projects he declined.

New Jack City isn’t the only ’90’s favorite that deserves some attention. more sides of the story to tell.