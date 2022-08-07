MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé sent fans into a tizzy on August 5, when she released a surprise remix of “BREAK MY SOUL” featuring Madonna. On the track, which has been dubbed the “The Queens Remix,” Bey gives a sweet shoutout to a slew of female power players in the music industry. Lizzo, Jill Scott, Missy Elliott and Santigold were among the artists name-dropped in the infectious song.

A few of the superstar queens took to social media to express their excitement and gratitude after hearing the remix.





On Twitter, Lizzo wrote:

“B—- BEYONCÉ SAID MY NAME BYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.”

In another tweet, the 34-year-old posted a video along with the caption: “I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN ME NOW BEYONCÉ BELIEVE IN ME TOO.”

“I remember when I was telling my friend’s mom what my major in college was going to be, and I told her I was going to major in music performance and she laughed in my face,” the Truth Hurts” singer recalled in the short video. “She said, ‘Music performance? Like Beyoncé?’ and laughed in my face. Only have one thing to say: BYE.”

Jill Scott said she was “in tears” after hearing her name mentioned in the song.

While Santigold thanked Queen Bey for including her name among the “greats” in the industry.

The Beyhive comes for Kelis after the “BREAK MY SOUL” remix drops

Some fans took the opportunity to throw a few jabs at Kelis, who recently called out the Houston native for using an interpolated sample of her song “Milkshake” on Renaissance.

“See Kelis you could’ve got shout-out on Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL Remix with Madonna but you choose to be mad,” one stan wrote, who noticed the singer turned chef’s omission from the track.

While another fan joked:

“If you listen real real close to Break My Soul, Freedia said “Release Kelis.””

Earlier this week, Bey swiftly removed the sample from her track “ENERGY” after the singer accused her, Pharrell and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes of “theft.” On Instagram, the New York native said she wasn’t informed and did not approve of the sample. Bey did, however, include her name in the songwriting credits.

Back in 2020, Kelis opened up about her fall out with The Neptunes in an interview with the Guardian. The star claimed Pharrell and Chad Hugo “blatantly lied” and “tricked” her into signing over publishing rights to her first two albums, Kaleidoscope and Wanderland.

“I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn’t do,” she explained at the time, noting how she was unaware of the dispute for years because she was making tons of money from touring.

“Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it,’” she added.

