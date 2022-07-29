MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Renaissance album has finally arrived. While the Beyhive is rejoicing, Kelis is not.

Beyoncé revealed the list of producers, songwriters and samples used before the project dropped. For her song “Energy,” she sampled Kelis’ 1999 track “Get Along With You.” When this was revealed online, Kelis said no one asked permission to use her song. The Neptunes produced “Get Along With You” and “Energy.”

When a Kelis fan page on Instagram celebrated the news, the singer-turned-chef said there’s nothing to be happy about.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis wrote in the comments section. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

She added that Beyoncé giving her credit wasn’t enough.

“It’s not a collab it’s theft,” she wrote.

Another fan said she should admire Bey for including her on this album. She responded, “admire is not the word.”

Beyonce has been very careful with who she chose to include in the making of this album. After producer Detail, who produced “Drunk In Love,” was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, she an a “Me Too” check on all Renaissance collaborators. Doing this prevented her from working with two people who have accusations against them.

“She stopped working with him and her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators,” a source told The Sun. “Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of alleg­ations they are facing. Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein.”