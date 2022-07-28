MadameNoire Featured Video

A Baltimore family has filed a lawsuit against Sesame Place over claims several of the Philadelphia-based amusement park’s employees discriminated against them.

The class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press.

The filing claims four of the park’s employees — dressed as Sesame Street characters — ignored a Baltimore man named Quinton Burns, his young daughter Kennedi, and other Black guests at the amusement park.

The Burns family alleges the incident happened during a meet-and-greet during while visiting the park for Father’s Day weekend this year.

The Burns’ attorney, Malcolm Ruff, gave his two cents on the alleged mistreatment Quinton’s daughter faced during a press conference on Wednesday.

“She was ignored amongst a sea of other young white children who were able to interact, give hugs, high fives, and [get] love from these characters that are supposed to be a source of safety, equity and kindness.”

The lawyer added that the amusement park’s employees put the child in a position where she was forced to “experience racism at the age of five.”

Those who filed the lawsuit seek upwards of $25 million in damages.

Play

The family’s lawsuit comes after a recent firestorm of backlash towards Sesame Place.

On July 18, MADAMENOIRE reported on a Black mother whose video of her two young family members being snubbed by an employee dressed as Rosita went viral.

Sesame Place’s Responds To The New Lawsuit

“We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process,” Sesame Place said in a statement to ABC 6 Action News. “We are committed to deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all out guests.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Backlash Against Sesame Place Continues As Social Media Shares More Videos Of Alleged Racism Taking Place At The Theme Park”