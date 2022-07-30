MadameNoire Featured Video

Ari Lennox is anticipating the release of her next album as much as her fans are.

During a chat with VIBE, the “Up Late” singer said if it was up to her, her album would’ve been out already.

“I am highly anxious. I am stressed out,” she said about releasing new music. “I want this album out today if it were up to me, but it’s not, and so it’s driving me crazy. We’re going through mixing. We’re in the middle of finishing some music videos. So, it’s beautiful. Things are moving. It’s just, man. I want it out now.”

The Washington, D.C native said keeping her music under wraps is like repressing feelings she is ready to express.

“I don’t want to keep this music any longer,” she continued. “I want to release it to the world. I think it’s a part of healing to release music, and I kind of feel like it’s a whole bunch of just… stuff I have to keep inside, when I would like to just get it out. And, I also start thinking about new music. It’s like it kind of creates a block in regards to creating new music because I want to. But I have to focus on getting my baby out.”

Ari Lennox said her sophomore effort will show her fans that she has grown up and is seeing things more clearly.

“I think [on] Shea Butter Baby, I romanticize a lot of things in life. I feel like I was very naïve about a lot of things about romance, about myself, about career, life, whatever, and I feel like I’m just more aware now, more evolved, [and] more not putting up with certain s*** I don’t like.”

She also promised that the music videos will be stunning.

“Music videos in a light where you’ve never seen me before,” she said. “Just beautiful, phenomenal ideas and quality Lots of exciting things pertaining to the album.”