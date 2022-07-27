MadameNoire Featured Video

Carrie Annie Bernans is a woman of many talents who is leaving her mark in Hollywood — one IMBD credit at a time.

Working as an actress, voice actress and stuntwoman, Bernans has starred in some of entertainment’s biggest projects.

Her IMBD page includes acting credits in “Luke Cage,” “The Rich and The Ruthless” and “The Premise.”

Additionally, her work as a stuntwoman has featured in “The Harder They Fall,” “The Walking Dead,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Insecure,” “American Horror Story,” “This Is Us” and many more.

What’s On Carrie Annie Bernans’ Radar?

On July 25, the multi-hyphenate shared behind-the-scenes footage from when she was a stuntwoman in place of Keke Palmer in Jordan Peel’s recently released film “NOPE.”

Bernans is also basking in the glow of her feature in the Marvel sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Her work in the project follows up on her role as warrior fighter Dora Milije in the first “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Omg, so thankful to be a part of this,” Bernans captioned her post of Black Panther 2’s trailer. “This one is for you, Chadwick & for all of our little brown and Black children around the world. May you be inspired. May you harness the power within you despite the challenges you experience. May you find your inner warrior. This one is special ♥️.”

Bernans’ time in Hollywood includes work as a producer and writer.

Currently, the heavyweight’s name is attached to several exciting projects in post-production.

One of the upcoming films is a thriller called “The Wolf Family Treasure,” wherein “A band of friends discover a map to a supposed treasure hidden within a malevolent family’s estate.”

Another is an action-packed comedic film called “Gimme My Money” starring James Hong and Raymond J. Barry.

