Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s appearance on Larry Reid and Pastor Geneses Warren’s recent Instagram Live session was one for the books.

The blinged-out Brooklyn-based church head was clearly on edge as he verbally battered Reid and Warren during a heated exchange of insults.

According to the bishop, Whitehead hopped onto Reid’s IG Live with Warren to call out the two for discussing the armed robbery at his place of worship over the weekend.

As previously reported, thieves stole around $400,000 worth of jewelry from Whitehead and his wife during a livestreamed church service on July 24.

Amid the July 25 IG Live, Reid spoke about “his personal interactions” with Whitehead and where the latter “gets his money,” according to The Shade Room.

Amid the fevered exchange, Whitehead called Warren “a fat slob” and body-shamed her several times.

“You’re not Biggie Smalls you’re Biggie Big,” the bishop said angrily.

Whitehead attacked Reid by calling him “ugly,” a “beast” and an LGBTQIA+ slur.

“Now everybody knows the spirit that you operate by,” Reid said to Whitehead in response to the derogatory term. “You have a spirit of religion, the spirit of a liar. And this is the reason why you’re not invited to certain tables. Because you do not have the level of integrity.”

“You do not have the level of intelligence or self-control that you need,” Reid added.

Overall, Whitehead seemed most upset over his feeling that Reid and Warren joked about his claim that robbers pointed a gun at his baby’s face.

“You don’t joke when they put a gun to my daughter’s face!” the bishop said passionately. “You don’t joke! You crossed the line! That’s what you did! They put that gun in my baby face, you crazy?! And you joked about it.”

“Larry Reid, imma say this to you — you can kiss my a*s. You and Biggie Smalls,” Whitehead said before exiting the Live.

What Else Was Said Before Whitehead Enter Live?

For the record, Reid and Warren denied joking about the bishop’s child being in danger.

Warren noted her reaction to the now-viral clip of the robbery at Whitehead’s church:

“Larry — when I saw that video, I ain’t gon lie, I was screaming [laughs]. I was laughing because — not because of the guns. And from my understanding, they put a gun up to his baby’s head and those things are just horrible. That is nothing funny at all.”

After laughing and commenting on thumbtacks hanging things in the Whitehead’s church, Warren said, “It did look Tyler Perry-ish to me.”

The Shooting At Whitehead’s Church

Three to four armed assailants attacked Whitehead’s Church in Canarsie, Brooklyn, on Sunday.

The incident happened at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD.

If you’re interested, watch the full IG Live with Reid, Warren and Whitehead here .

Also, see Reid’s latest and very shady Instagram post below.