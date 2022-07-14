MadameNoire Featured Video

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Jhené Aiko is trending on social media after O’Ryan — the father of her first child — broke the internet earlier this week.

As MADAMENOIRE shared with our readers on July 12, O’Ryan had internet users hot and bothered after announcing his debut on OnlyFans.

Since Jhené recently shared that she and Big Sean are expecting their first child together, social media was pointing out that the mother of two seemingly has a type.

“Jhene, I get it sis,” one user tweeted on July 6 over side-by-side photos of O’Ryan and Big Sean.

Now with over 67.2K Likes, Twitter users debated whether the two men favor each other in the post’s replies.

Some argued that the two men look just alike, while others said their looks were only similar because of the men’s beards.

Meanwhile, others said they didn’t see a resemblance between O’Ryan and Big Sean at all.

As one user reasonably pointed out, the internet bringing up O’Ryan and his venture into OnlyFans while discussing Jhené currently carrying Big Sean’s child is messy.

“How O’Ryan decide to show bare d*ck to the World Wide Web and Jhené get dragged into it?” they wrote. “Lol that lady minding her business baking Baby Big Sean.”

Regardless of all the chat surrounding her name, Jhené is pushing forward both professionally and in her pregnancy, seemingly unbothered.

Earlier this month, she and fellow singer AUGUST 08 dropped the music video for their new song “Water Sign.”

The “P*$$y Fairy” singer also has tour dates in Canada, Las Vegas and Queens, NY coming up next month, and in September.