MadameNoire Featured Video

Boosie Badazz is in search of a woman who attended his topless pool party. Known for his outlandish pronouncements, the Louisiana rapper went online in search of the short women referring to her by the ableist slur.

Bossie claims his homies requested the woman’s attendance at his adult prom that took place over the weekend. On Instagram, he uses the antiquated term “m*****” as a descriptor multiple times.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper is no stranger to involving social media in his antics. During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Boosie’s Instagram was shut down several times due to violating Instagram’s community guidelines. MADAMENOIRE reported that the father of seven had admitted to facilitating the sexual assault of his sons and nephews. He also encouraged his followers to flash their breasts and vagina’s on Instagram Live for money. The rapper went so far as to showcase women engaged in mutual sexual acts.

His old Instagram account often looked similar to an Only Fans account. Let the rapper tell it, racism is the reason for his troubles.

“How the hell my Instagram was took ’cause of nudity? It was took ’cause of fuckin’ racism, that’s why it was took,” Boosie told XXL Magazine.

No stranger to loud, wrong, foolish and gross behavior this is just the latest in Boosie’s string of social faux pas. The Baton Rouge native is much like Peter Pan in that it seems like he will never grow up. He appears to be stunted in his growth and maturity. Much like his language, Boosie’s views are vile, too. On Twitter, the facilitator of child abuse has been rallying behind lighter sentencing for convicted sex offender, R. Kelly.

While Boosie believes leniency is in order for a man who preyed on young Black girls, he does not have that same accommodating attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, he says the existence of gay and trans persons is an attack on our children.

Boosie needs Intervention.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Thank You For Even Hating’ Dwyane Wade Addresses Boosie, J Boog And Everyone Who Had Something To Say About Zaya