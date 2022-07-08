MadameNoire Featured Video

Reality star Masika Kalysha has grown weary of conversations around womanhood. In a series a tweets, she vented after having an exchange with someone who corrected her when she called herself a woman.

Bruh I’m so got damn sick of this debate about who & what is a damn woman or a man. I said in casual conversation ‘as a woman, I…’ & that’s as far as I got b4 this ding bat gotta incorrect me saying ‘you meant to say as a cis gender’ NO BIH I SAID WHAT I MEANT! Ain’t no prerequisites, adjectives or explanations needed in front of my womanhood! Y’all taking this s*** too damn far & I’m sick of it! If u wanna remix anatomy, biology, science, anatomy, psychology, sociology, physiology, logic, nature, redefine works & defy gravity to fit what YOU.

The former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star added she has no problem with how others identify regarding their gender. However, telling her how or what to identify as is unacceptable.

Think to be true about yourself… go for it! Hell I don’t give af if u identify as a got damn gerbil or an ink pin! I can love u & treat u the same! But what u NOT gonna do is try to force your delusions of grandeur on me to the point where u want me 2 Re-define who I am to validate who YOU say you are. Then NOBODY is allowed to say ANYTHING in opposition to this topic because you’re automatically homophobic. It’s tired & played. I’m not cis nothin, I’m far from homophobic. What I am is TIRED of this s***. Sincerely- a WOMAN with her own mind.

When replying to a follower about the trans-community taking things too far, she said she is a woman and she’s not modifying how she identifies for anyone.

“Agreed. I’m not qualifying anything or adding an adjective to my womanhood. I am a woman…period. That’s it. This debate is getting so silly. And I’m over it.”

Kalysha didn’t get too much backlash for her comments; probably because people do, in fact, have the right to tell others how they want to identify.

See her tweets below.

RELATED CONTENT: Saucy Santana Called Out For Misogynoir After Saying Gays Are The ‘Blueprint’