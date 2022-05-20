MadameNoire Featured Video

Several weeks into spring and with summer on the horizon, MADAMENOIRE recently chatted with influencer and YouTuber Tyla-Lauren Gilmore about what trends are on her Spring/Summer 2022 radar.

Gilmore gave us all the details on this season’s biggest trends, what we should splurge on, when we should save and more.

The most important and overarching takeaways from the conversation were fashion’s embrace of statement colors and dopamine dressing.

For those who aren’t in the know, dopamine dressing refers to the increase of colorful fashion and personal style choices many of us have been welcoming as a way to boost our mood and make fashion fun again as we transition to life “on the other side of the pandemic,” according to Harper’s Bazaar.

While Gilmore personal adds more vibrant greens and oranges into her wardrobe this season, the influencer said styling her outfits using color blocking is a simple way she’s incorporating “bold color combinations” and pastels with “a fun, unique twist.”

The influencer also recommends adding texture to your closet — including crochet styles in playful colors and tweed blazers, which she said are particularly “making a comeback.”

“Blazers are ‘IT’ and they will always be it. Oversized ones are transitioning into the spring and summer and they’re a great confidence booster,” Gilmore noted. “They can be dressed up or dressed down and used as light outerwear pieces to throw on top of your outfits.”

“They’re a super important component in building a capsule wardrobe,” she added.

Dramatic puff-sleeved tops, pieces with cut-out detailing, patterned pants and trousers and two-piece sets are all pieces she mentioned for her top Spring/Summer 2022 items to buy.

If you’re shopping for wedding season, the influencer highlighted that you can’t go wrong with a satin or silk slip dress.

Gilmore said her season staples are dainty chain necklaces, oversized sunglasses, woven handbags printed scarves and statement earrings.

“An accessory can really turn around an outfit, and statement earrings especially can bring a lot to a look with minimal effort,” Gilmore said. “To style them, opt for a white two piece linen set or match them with a cute summer handbag. That along with the earrings will effortlessly boost your style ten levels.”

