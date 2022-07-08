MadameNoire Featured Video

The bond between Waka Flocka Flame and his stepdaughter Charlie Rivera remains unbreakable.

Charlie is the daughter of Waka’s estranged wife, Tammy Rivera, and despite the couple’s split, the rapper’s bond with Charlie is very important to him.

That said, it’s no surprise Waka recently showed out for his stepdaughter as she celebrated her seventeenth trip around the sun on July 1.

During her big birthday bash, Waka pranked the teenager ahead of her real gift reveal.

As seen in Instagram Stories from that night, a smart car was initially brought out as Waka’s gift to the birthday girl.

While the teen was appreciative, she was in total shock when it was later revealed that her stepdad actually got her a silver Mercedes-Benz to whip around in.

Many online users who viewed the clip commented on their love and admiration for Waka and the teen’s relationship, according to Atlanta Black Star.

“My baby officially 17 today 😢,” the rapper wrote underneath a throwback photo of the duo. “Charlie already like I’m moving out 😂. Condo in Buckhead, car, businesses and her new life lol. Y’all know me, I’m like pump ya breaks lil lady, you ain’t 25 yet 😂.”

“Happy birthday my angel face daughter!!!” Waka added at the end of the post.

Charlie’s Reaction

Charlie thanked everyone who came to her birthday party in addition to her parents for their unwavering support.

“I just wanna say thank you to everyone who came and supported ❤️,” the birthday girl wrote on Instagram.

“Also, [thank you to] my parents for always being there for me and working hard to get me everything I wanted ☺️. Can’t wait till it’s my turn to take care for you @charliesangelll @wakaflocka,” she added underneath footage from her special day.

See clips of the festive birthday bash down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Waka Flocka Avoids Questions About Getting Back Together With Wife Tammy Rivera”