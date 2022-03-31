MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Waka Flock Flame openly addressed his split from his estranged wife Tammy Rivera for the first time publicly on a recent episode of TMZ’s It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper.

When asked about the status of his relationship with Tammy at the moment, the “Round of Applause” rapper said, “That’s my best friend. That’s my dog.”

“People want us to be fighting and hating but it’s like hell nah, we grown,” Waka said on the public fodder surrounding the couple’s split. “Like why is it that when people evolve for the better there has to be something attached to it that’s slimy as spit, you know what I’m saying?”

“It’s just disgusting,” the rapper expressed.

On whether he and Tammy might try to work out their differences, Waka avoided the question by asking if Raquel could move on to a different one.

As MADAMENOIRE’s readers may recall, the rapper deflected similarly when asked about the rumors surrounding the couple’s split that swirled last September.

Regardless, Waka remained positive when Raquel said she was still rooting for him and Tammy to reconcile.

The rapper said although he still needs some time before he has kids of his own — something he really looks forward to — his relationship with Tammy’s daughter Charlie is as strong as ever.

“The biggest blessing I’ve had in my life I always say is Charlie,” Waka said. “I got the blessing of raising another human being, especially a young woman.”

“And just seeing all the challenges that women go through — that s–t deep. That’s what actually made me feel like a role model and a hero, number one,” the rapper discussed the teenager’s impact on his life. “There’s nothing in the world Tammy could do to make me hate her, just for the fact [that she gave me] Charlie.”

After months of speculation, Tammy confirmed that she and Waka were ending their marriage of eight years recently on social media.

