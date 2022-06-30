MadameNoire Featured Video

Big Boi and Sherlita Patton’s divorce has been finalized following 20 years of marriage.

The final divorce decree between the Outcast member and the real estate entrepreneur was entered in May, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The outlet further detailed that Big Boi filed for divorce in April.

The musician and producer reportedly shared in legal documents that he and Patton were living separately prior to his divorce filing.

Moreover, Big Boi said there was “no reasonable hope of reconciliation” between him and his now ex-wife.

Both parties reportedly agreed not to make any threats against the other of “injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing” despite the quick dissolution of their marriage.

In addition, throughout the former couple’s 20-year-long union, things weren’t always wedded bliss.

The two tied the knot in March 2002, but Patton filed for divorce from Big Boi in 2013.

The entrepreneur asked for financial support and custody of their children at the time and additionally claimed the then couple’s marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Big Boi shared with TMZ that he and his wife had reconciled by the following year.

In his interview with the outlet’s paparazzi, he thanked God for bringing him and Patton back together.

The two then “privately signed a postnuptial agreement that divided up their assets and debts” in 2016, according to PEOPLE.

Big Boi and Patton share two adult children, a 27-year-old daughter named Jordan and a 21-year-old son named Cross.

The musician also has a son from a previous relationship, a 22-year-old named Bamboo.

At this time, neither Bog Boi nor Patton has publicly addressed their finalized divorce.

We wish both parties the best in their attempts to move forward separately, yet amicably.

