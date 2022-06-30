MadameNoire Featured Video

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will finally be sworn into her coveted seat on the Supreme Court bench on Thursday at noon.

According to CNN, the former public defender will receive two oaths during the ceremony. First, Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath, and then Justice Stephen Breyer, whom Jackson is replacing, will honor the historic judge with the judicial oath.

On Thursday, Jackson will become the first African American female justice, possibly launching a decade-long tenure with the highest court in the land. But her victory comes at a complicated time for America. Women across the U.S. are still reeling from the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Now, fears loom that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority will attack same-sex marriage and more legislation restricting women’s reproductive rights. Does Jackson have the courage to weather the current storm brewing in the federal judiciary? Elizabeth Wydra, president of the liberal Constitutional Accountability Center believes so.

“She will likely have no illusions about being immediately able to write majority opinions vindicating equal rights or furthering liberty in a way that allows all people and diverse communities to thrive,” she said, CNN noted.

Judge Jackson showed her bravery during her brutal Senate confirmation hearings

Back in April, Jackson was confirmed with a 53-47, vote, surprisingly with support from three Senate Republicans among her largely Democratic election. During her intense Senate confirmation hearings , Republicans attacked the Harvard law school graduate’s credentials and accused her of being “soft” on crimes like child pornography.

However, Jackson handled the GOP’s crass questions with “poise and composure,” according to President Biden.

“The anger, the constant interruptions, the most vile, baseless assertions and accusations. In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses. Poise. Poise and composure. Patience and restraint. And yes, perseverance, and even joy,” he added.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Jackson was sworn into the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia back in June 2021, by a whopping 53-44 vote due to large support from Biden and the Democrats. Prior to her position in the D.C. Circuit, the 51-year-old previously worked as a public defender. In 2009, former President Barack Obama appointed Jackson as vice-chair of the United States Sentencing Commission. She previously clerked on the Supreme Court for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

