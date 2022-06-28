MadameNoire Featured Video

A 26-year-old Subway worker was killed in Atlanta after a customer became enraged over their sandwich.

On June 26, a customer approached Subway employees upset that there was too much mayonnaise on their sandwich. After an argument began, they pulled out a gun and shot the two employees, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The suspect fatally shot Brittany Macon and wounded the other employee.

“This was a very tragic situation that did not have to occur,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at a news conference according to CNN. “The suspect came inside the restaurant (to) order a sandwich and there was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here.”

The AJC reported that a few hours after the shooting, an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man. His name has not yet been released due to the investigation being ongoing.

Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum pointed out that most of the gun violence in Atlanta this year has stemmed from arguments.

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns,” Schierbaum told reporters on June 26 outside of the Subway. “We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

The other worker who was shot, a 24-year-old woman, is in critical condition. She was shot in front of her five-year-old son.

Willie Glenn, the co-owner of that downtown Atlanta Subway, said both women were “model employees.