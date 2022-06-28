MadameNoire Featured Video

R. Kelly, who was convicted back in September on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on June 29. However, one super fan may be stirring up more trouble for the disgraced singer ahead of his court date.

39-year-old Christopher Gunn was charged with threatening the federal prosecutors who won the sex-trafficking trial against the Chicago native in New York.

In a YouTube video, Gunn, who reportedly attended one of Kelly’s racketeering cases last year, threatened to “storm” the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn. A federal warrant noted that Gunn also allegedly named and menaced the three female prosecutors spearheading the highly publicized case.

“I want y’all to get real familiar with this building I’m about to pull up and show you,” he allegedly said in a video posted on Oct. 4, 2021, The New York Post reported. “Imma show you exactly where were gonna be going.” According to prosecutors, Gunn, who also goes by the name “DeBoski,” was referring to the Cadman Plaza East in Brooklyn, where the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York is located.

“That building is located right outside the courthouse where R. Kelly was being prosecuted at,” the overzealous fan continued. “It’s the first building on the corner. That is the United States federal prosecution office. That’s where they at. That’s where they work at,” he said, before threatening to “storm” the office and the prosecutors, too.

“If Kellz goes down, everybody’s going down,” he added.

Officials said in one video, Gunn shared a clip from the 1991 movie “Boyz N The Hood” showing four armed men jumping in a car before heading out to a shooting.

“[I]f you ain’t got the stomach for the s–t we ’bout to do, I’m asking that you just bail out,” Gunn is heard saying in the video, according to prosecutors.

Just days ago, Gunn asked fans of the R&B singer to gather at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

“I have a spot for us allllll to link during the trial, see you there,” he allegedly said, The Chicago Tribune noted.

Gunn was immediately arrested on Saturday and is scheduled to appear in Chicago federal court. A judge ordered for him to be held in custody pending a detention hearing later this week. However, prosecutors are asking that he be brought to New York to face charges. It’s still unclear as to whether he actually knows R. Kelly.

If convicted, R. Kelly could face life in prison. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, earlier this month, federal prosecutors filed a sentencing memo requesting for the Grammy-winner to serve 25 years or more behind bars for his sex trafficking charges. They also recommend that he be fined $50,000 to $250,000.

Additionally, Kelly faces a separate federal court trial in Illinois where he has been charged with child pornography and obstruction, but the court case, which was originally set for April 2020, has now been pushed back to August 1, 2022, due to the pandemic. Kelly’s case in Illinois will most likely center around the graphic sex tapes he allegedly made with three minors.

