MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Robin S. was enthused to find out that Beyoncé sampled her 1993 hit “Show Me Love” for her new single “Break My Soul.” During an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she sent Beyoncé a special message.

“This is Robin S, and this message goes out to the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team,” she said. “Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I am honored, and I’m excited to see what else can happen.”

Robin S. said she found out about the sample from her son.

“My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place,’” she said. “You know, Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere.’”

Beyoncé didn’t say she sampled “Show Me Love” but like Robin S said it’s obvious.

“It doesn’t have to be confirmed. A singer knows her songs,” she said.

She hopes that she and Bey can take things a step further and hit the studio together.

“Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that’s always the dream,” she said. “I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks.”

“Show Me Love” was certified Gold and was a chart topper as well. It landed it the No. 1 on the dance club chart, No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 on the R&B chart.

Big Freedia was featured on Bey’s new track and she too couldn’t contain her excitement about it.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyoncé once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord,” she wrote on Twitter. “Someone please catch me.”

“Break My Soul” is the first single from Beyoncé’s upcoming album, Renaissance, which will be released July 29.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Announces Release Date For New Album ‘Renaissance’