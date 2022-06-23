MadameNoire Featured Video

Jaylon Ferguson’s fiancée Doni Smith has been posting tributes to the Baltimore Ravens linebacker since his untimely death on June 21.

“The legacy will continue!!! Ferguson Forever,” a post shared on Smith’s Instagram Stories read.

“I got our babies,” she continued, addressing her late fiancé directly. “Thank you forever giving me you. I’ll forever have you with me through them!!!!!”

“I won’t ever be able to love them the way Daddy did, I need you,” she added, according to TODAY.

Ferguson and Smith met while attending Lousiana Tech and share three small children, ages 4, 3, and 1.

The mother’s tributes to the pro athlete have also included photos of Ferguson with their family.

Shared by Smith back in January, the post down below shares photos from a special trip the brood took to Disney World.

“Never in a million years, I thought I’ll be saying R.I.P. to you,” Smith wrote Ferguson in another recent Instagram Story. “My soul aches sooo bad baby. I know I’m dreaming baby… Please watch over us! Please…”

Baltimore Police found Ferguson, 26, unresponsive at a residence in the city’s northern district on Tuesday night at around 11:25 p.m.

The outside linebacker never regained consciousness and was later pronounced dead by medics on the scene.

Ferguson’s cause of death is currently waiting to be determined. In addition, local authorities found no signs of trauma or foul play, ESPN reports.

The Ravens team described the pro athlete as a “kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality,” in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team. He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.’ Our prayers and our help go to his family. Our hearts are with his Spirit. R.I.P., Jaylon,” noted Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

We wish Ferguson’s loved ones immense healing and strength as they grieve.

R.I.P.