Letoya Luckett is taking her talents to YouTube. The Houston native now has her own YouTube series titled Leave It To LeToya. For her first episode, she is sitting down with her ex-fiancée Slim Thug.

On the episode, titled “A Conversation With My Ex,” Letoya Luckett sits down with her former flame and reflects about their relationship. They delve into their romantic history, how they fell in love and why the parted ways.

“I love his confidence. He has always been confident. He still is very self-confident…He’s a star,” she said about Slim Thug. “When he walks in I mean, first of all, he’s 6’6. That’s always cute, and then, you know what I’m sayin’, he’s handsome,” she said “It’s a light on him when he walk in any room. It’s attractive. You can’t miss him. And they don’t…ever. You really can’t miss him at all.”

Slim Thug said he was surprised by the former Destiny’s Child rep’s personality.

“She’s silly like we’d have a great time…Her sense of humor is high and you’ll really laugh a lot dealing with Toya,” he said. “I didn’t know that she was that funny…When I got to know her more, what I liked about her was the friendship. I felt like we was for real BFFs. It wasn’t a relationship where I was trying to duck her. We really enjoyed kicking it. That’s something so rare. I still have trouble finding friendships like that.”

Luckett told CNN that she really wants her show to touch women and single moms. She’s a divorced mother-of-two and she wants to show them that there is sunshine after the storm.

“I do want, especially single moms or just women, period, to know, ‘Hey boo, you can be an entrepreneur, you can be a mom, you can go through a divorce,” she said. “You can have all these real life things happen and still keep going,'” she said.

Leave It To Letoya will also air on Facebook Watch and Instagram.

Watch the first full episode below.